MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Ramsey County sheriff's deputies have recovered a man's body from a pond near a homeless camp in Maplewood.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded at 7 p.m. Thursday to the pond near the Maplewood Library after a 911 caller reported finding a body there. Officers recovered the body and turned it over to the Ramsey County medical examiner.

Deputies had gone to the same location at 4 a.m. Tuesday after hearing that a person from the homeless camp went underwater in the pond and did not resurface. Authorities searched the pond Tuesday but could not find a body. The sheriff's office said murky water and dense weeds made the initial search "very challenging."

The medical examiner will release the victim's name and cause of death.