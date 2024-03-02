BABYLON, N.Y. — Police on New York's Long Island were trying to identify human remains found in a popular suburban park that appear to be from a man and a woman.

A girl walking to school Thursday morning found a severed arm on the side of the road at Southards Pond Park, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of New York City. Police searchers later discovered another arm and a leg nearby. The body parts appear to have belonged to a male, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police said Friday night that a search dog also discovered the head, an arm and parts of two legs that are believed to be from a woman.

Kevin Beyrer, commanding officer of the Suffolk County Police Department's Homicide Unit, said the remains did not appear to have been outside very long.

''Based on the condition, preliminarily, it appears it is a matter of a small amount of days if not hours that they were out here,'' Beyrer told Newsday.

He said investigators were trying to identify the male based on arm tattoos.

Police said the search of the park was complete.