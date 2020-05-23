MOSCOW — The body of a member of the Ukrainian parliament was found Saturday in his office, police said.
The body of 47-year-old Valeriy Davydenko was found by a cleaner in the restroom of his office. He had a gunshot wound and there was a pistol near him.
The preliminary investigation suggests he committed suicide, said Zoryan Shkiryak, an Interior Ministry official.
Davydenko, a former deputy agriculture minister, ran for parliament as an independent. In the previous parliament, he was a member of President Petro Poroshenko's party.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Abdullah al-Hamid, Saudi dissident who dared to speak out about reform, dies at 69
Dissident died in prison.
World
Cyclone, breached dam and hurricane warning serve as reminders of climate change
Pandemic collides with extreme weather events.
World
Libya's Hifter: Tripoli campaign to continue despite losses
The military commander of eastern Libya-based forces said Saturday that they will continue fighting forces loosely allied with the U.N.-supported government in Tripoli, even though his campaign has suffered setbacks in recent weeks.
World
Body of Ukraine lawmaker found in office, had gunshot wound
The body of a member of the Ukrainian parliament was found Saturday in his office, police said.
World
Taliban, Ghani declare three-day cease fire for Eid holiday
The Taliban and Afghanistan's president announced late Saturday a three-day cease-fire ahead of a major Islamic holiday that begins Sunday to mark the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.