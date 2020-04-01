MILWAUKEE — A body found in the Milwaukee River has been identified as that of a missing college student.
Sean Baek, 18, had been missing since Feb. 14. Police say the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student took LSD with his roommate, ran from his dorm and disappeared.
His body was found under a pier in the river in Milwaukee Monday.
His family members released a statement saying they are devastated by his death and plan to have a celebration of his life when they can get together properly.
