The body of a missing 34-year-old Rochester woman was found Thursday inside a culvert, police say.

The remains of Alice Dobmeier, last seen March 3, were found along with personal belongings about 80 yards inside a culvert near a retention pond off Broadway Avenue S., according to the Rochester police.

There were no signs of trauma and no indication of foul play, police said Saturday, but no cause of death was released.

"This is not the outcome any of us wanted," Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said in a statement. "We extend our sincere condolences to Ms. Dobmeier's family and friends."

According to KTTC and KIMT TV stations in Rochester, Dobmeier had moved to Minnesota six months ago for addiction and mental health treatment.

Dobmeier's former fiancé told KIMT that he talked to her the night of March 3.

"She was crying. Her voice was echoing," Robert Richter told the station. "She was shivering and I can tell she was cold because I could hear her teeth. She was crying and I could tell she was really out of it."