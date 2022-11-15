DULUTH — A body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County last week has been identified as Lucas Dudden, who was reported missing from Carlton County in late October.

Dudden was last heard from Oct. 26, according to authorities. His truck was found parked on a gravel road near McGregor, Minn., earlier this month. Foul play doesn't appear to be a factor, according to the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.

Dudden's body was found after an extensive land and water search that included several agencies including Carlton, Aitkin and St. Louis counties and the Department of Natural Resources.

He was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for identification and an autopsy. The case will remain open at least until the medical examiner releases its final report, according to the sheriff's department.

According to his Facebook page, Dudden, 38, was working as a pipefitter in Superior, Wis. His family reported him missing on Oct. 31.