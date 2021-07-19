GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. — Authorities are investigating the killing of a man whose remains were found on the shore of Lake Superior in Grand Portage.
The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office says 34-year-old Richard Anthony Balsimo died of homicidal violence. No other details about his death were released.
Balsimo was last seen in St. Paul on June 20, authorities said. WDIO-TV reports that dive teams located his remains in Lake Superior last week.
A Duluth man has been arrested for aiding an offender and interference with a dead body for his role in the incident. Officials say additional charges are anticipated.
