LAKE DELTON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol says the death of a man whose body was found on Interstate 90/94 in Sauk County is under investigation.
Authorities were notified shortly after midnight Friday that there was a person down in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Lake Delton.
State troopers and emergency responders arrived and found the 20-year-old man had died. Investigators are trying to determine what happened.
The State Patrol, Lake Delton police and Sauk County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
The eastbound lanes were closed for about five hours.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Business
Arizona sells Unilever bonds over Ben & Jerry's Israel move
Arizona has sold off $93 million in Unilever bonds and plans to sell the remaining $50 million it has invested in the global consumer products company over subsidiary Ben & Jerry's decision to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, the latest in a series of actions by states with anti-Israel boycott laws.
Variety
Ground zero: A selfie stop for some, a cemetery for others
Twenty years after terrorists flew two planes into the World Trade Center, the memorial at ground zero has its own routine, not much different from many city tourist sites.
Local
State's 'busiest intersection' at I-35W and I-94 is fully open once again
New Orange Line transit station scheduled to open in December
Local
Minnesota virus hospitalizations rise to 696, near April peak
Unchanged COVID-19 test positivity rate for 12 days offers continued hope of a peak in the latest pandemic wave in Minnesota.
Local
Woman who admitted to Slender Man attack to be freed Monday
A Wisconsin woman who admitted to helping stab a classmate to please the horror character Slender Man will be freed Monday from a mental health institution, a judge ruled Friday.