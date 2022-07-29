A man from Buffalo, Minn., was fatally shot in the back of the head and located in his cabin 120 miles to the north in Aitkin County, and his son is accused of pulling the trigger, authorities said.

Daniel Bzdok, 62, was reported missing to Wright County authorities on Tuesday after leaving with one of his sons for his cabin in Fleming Township, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office.

After several unanswered phone calls, Bzdok's brother became concerned and went to the cabin looking for Bzdok, the Sheriff's Office said. The cabin was locked, and there were no vehicles on the property.

Deputies went to the cabin, looked through a window and saw a man was dead, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement went inside and determined that Bzdok had been shot in the back of the head, the Sheriff's Office said.

His 24-year-old son was arrested, booked into the Aitkin County jail Thursday on suspicion of murder and awaits charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.