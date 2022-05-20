The University of Minnesota Police Department said Friday that the body of a student missing since since May 8 has been found in the Mississippi River.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man found dead Wednesday as 19-year-old Austin Ray Retterath.
"The investigation concluded there was no indication of foul play," campus police said in a statement.
