HASTINGS, Minn. — Police in Hastings are investigating the discovery of a body at a park boat landing.

City officials said the body was found Saturday morning near a wooded enclosure that was burning. Once the fire was extinguished, the body was found.

Authorities have not identified the person who died.

The Hasting Police Department is getting assistance with the investigation from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, state fire marshal and Hennepin County Medical Examiner.