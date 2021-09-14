A body found Tuesday morning along an Eden Prairie road may be that of a man who was reported missing after he left home for a run and did not return.

Mike Elhard was last seen about 10 a.m. Monday when he left his home on Jackson Drive near Pioneer Trail in the southeastern part of Eden Prairie. The body found along Hennepin Town Road fit the description of Ehlard, Eden Prairie police said. Authorities had asked the public for help finding Elhard when he went missing.

There were no signs of foul play, police added.

His death is under investigation.

