MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a body was found in a burned vehicle that had been towed to an impound lot.
The body of the 21-year-old woman was found by a lot attendant several hours after the vehicle crashed and caught fire Sunday morning and was towed.
"The Milwaukee Fire Department takes this matter seriously, and is conducting an internal investigation to determine if standard operating procedures and guidelines were followed during the course of this incident," a fire department statement said.
The woman has not been identified.
"At this time, there is no indication that the female was a victim of homicide; however, the incident remains under investigation," police said.
