A body was found inside a burned house in Beltrami County in northern Minnesota early Sunday, and another man who had called in the fire was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside another building on the property.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call about 12:35 a.m. from a man who said he'd been shot multiple times and that a residence on the 11000 block of Tengrove Road in Grant Valley Township was on fire, Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel said in a news release.

Deputies found a fully engulfed home when they arrived at the scene about 10 miles west of Bemidji, Beitel said.

When the fire was extinguished, a body was found inside the residence, Beitel said.

The man who was shot was found in an adjacent building. He was taken to the Sanford-Bemidji Emergency Department for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

The names of neither victim have been released.

The sheriff's office did not say if they were looking for any suspects, but "there is no danger to the public," said Deputy Chief Jarrett Walson.

The incident remains under investigation, but an update on the case was expected Monday afternoon, he said.