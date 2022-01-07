The Houston County Sheriff's Office said Friday it's working with the medical examiner's office to identify human remains that were found earlier this week in a burned vehicle at Beaver Creek Valley State Park outside Caledonia.

On Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office received a report of a burned vehicle at the park that possibly had human remains inside. Deputies arrived and confirmed that it was human remains.

"The vehicle was completely destroyed," Houston County Sheriff Mark Inglett said in a statement. "At this time, the Sheriff's Office has not been able to positively identify the remains."

The sheriff's office is working with the Minnesota State Fire Marshall's Office and the Southeastern Minnesota Medical Examiner's Office in the investigation.

The sheriff's office does not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety regarding this incident.