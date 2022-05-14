EAGLE LAKE, Minn. — Authorities are working to determine if a body found in a Minnesota swamp is that of a woman reported missing more than two weeks ago.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said someone in a canoe discovered a body on Friday in the Eagle Lake area, near where search crews have been looking for 30-year-old Nyawuor James Chuol of Mankato.
The cause of death has not been released.
Chuol was last seen April 25.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
10 dead, suspect held in Buffalo, N.Y., shooting called hate crime
A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as "racially motivated violent extremism."
Nation
Today in History: May 15, George Wallace shot and paralyzed
Today in History
Buffalo mayor: Supermarket shooting 'tremendous heartbreak'
"This is the worst nightmare that any community can face," Mayor Byron Brown said. "And we are hurting and we are seething right now as a community. The depth of pain that families are feeling and that all of us are feeling right now cannot even be explained."
Politics
Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
Abortion rights supporters demonstrating at hundreds of marches and rallies Saturday expressed their outrage that the Supreme Court appears prepared to scrap the constitutional right to abortion that has endured for nearly a half-century and their fear about what that could mean for women's reproductive choices.
Politics
'Reprehensible': Oz condemns GOP opponent's tweet on Islam
Republican Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz is stepping up his criticism of far-right candidates in Pennsylvania who are gaining traction ahead of Tuesday's primary election.