EAGLE LAKE, Minn. — Authorities are working to determine if a body found in a Minnesota swamp is that of a woman reported missing more than two weeks ago.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said someone in a canoe discovered a body on Friday in the Eagle Lake area, near where search crews have been looking for 30-year-old Nyawuor James Chuol of Mankato.

The cause of death has not been released.

Chuol was last seen April 25.