SALINA, Kan. — A beaten body found 34 years ago in a Kansas creek has been identified as a Los Angeles woman, authorities announced Tuesday.
Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said the woman, long referred to as "Mrs. Molly," was Robin Ann Green. She was last seen in December 1985 after visiting family members in Minnesota, according to the sheriff. Her body was found one month later in Mulberry Creek along Interstate 70. Her grave was exhumed last summer for DNA testing.
Soldan said the house where Green once lived in California was seized as part of a drug investigation. Investigators don't know how she came to Kansas.
Soldan said the case remains an open homicide investigation.
