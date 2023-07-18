ROCHESTER — The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office on Monday afternoon found the body of an adult male in a retention pond west of Rochester.

Deputies discovered the body behind Byron City Hall around noon after a tip from a concerned resident who heard suspicious noises several nights ago. Deputies, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and officials from the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene while residents were warned to stay away until about 6 p.m.

The medical examiner's office will perform an autopsy. Deputies have yet to publicly identify the man.

An investigation into the man's death has been opened and anyone with information should contact Olmsted County deputies at 507-328-6800.