Emergency responders recovered a body late Saturday evening while searching for an 11-year-old girl who reportedly disappeared underwater while swimming in Minneapolis' Lake Nokomis earlier in the evening.
Kelsey Demmert, a spokesperson for the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, said that multiple agencies responded at 7:22 p.m. to a report of a girl who went underwater while swimming on the east side of the lake.
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office deployed its dive team and sonar gear to aid the search, which also included participation from park police, Minneapolis police and EMS.
The girl has yet to be publicly identified and Demmert said that investigators are awaiting the medical examiner.
