Body cam footage shows Duante Wright shooting
Provided by Brooklyn Center Police Dept.
Politics
US to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11
President Joe Biden will withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America that were coordinated from that country, U.S. officials said Tuesday.
Chauvin Trial
'Baby, that's the police': Woman in SUV with George Floyd testifies
Warning: Video may contain graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing. Shawanda Hill's testimony in the Derek Chauvin murder trial is the first time she has spoken publicly about the day of her friend's arrest and death.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 40, cold, windy, snowy
Sometimes it snows in April: We'll see a wintry mix, with a coating to an inch of snow possible. A warming trend returns later this week.
Business
Xcel wants to build $575M solar plant in Becker
The project will be adjacent to the utility's Sherco coal power complex.