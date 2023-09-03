SEATTLE — Detectives in Seattle were investigating the deaths of two adults and two children whose bodies were found following a reported shooting and house fire.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting in a residential area of the city Saturday morning found the house engulfed in flames and its doors barricaded closed, the Seattle Police Department said.
Nearby residents were evacuated, and firefighters extinguished the blaze before finding the victims' bodies inside the house. Their names and ages were not immediately released.
An 11-year-old girl escaped from the fire with minor injuries and was treated by emergency personnel.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities are investigating 1 death
An unusual late-summer storm turned a week-long counterculture fest into a muddy mess with tens of thousands of partygoers stuck in foot-deep mud and no working toilets in the northern Nevada desert, but some Burning Man partygoers said Sunday that their spirits remained unbroken.
Nation
Biden and Trump are keeping relatively light campaign schedules as their rivals rack up the stops
Their rivals are busy answering voters' questions at town halls across South Carolina, glad-handing with business owners in New Hampshire and grinding to hit every one of Iowa's 99 counties.
Nation
Bodies of two adults and two children found in Seattle house after fire and reported shooting
Detectives in Seattle were investigating the deaths of two adults and two children whose bodies were found following a reported shooting and house fire.
Sports
Rutgers rolls Northwestern 24-7, as Wildcats play 1st game since hazing scandal shook the program
Northwestern lost to Rutgers 24-7 on Sunday in the football team's first game since a hazing scandal led to a coaching change, investigations and multiple lawsuits.
Nation
Minnesota prison on lockdown after about 100 inmates 'refuse' to return to cells amid a heat wave
STILLWATER, Minn. — A Minnesota prison has been placed on emergency lockdown after about 100 inmates in one housing unit facing dangerously high temperatures would…