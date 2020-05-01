KATHMANDU, Nepal — Rescuers recovered the bodies of the last of four South Korean trekkers and their Nepali guide who died in an avalanche in January in Nepal's mountains, officials said Friday.

Two bodies were dug up on Friday, one South Korean and one Nepali, but bad weather stopped helicopters from reaching the site, said Nepalese army official Maj. Gen. Gokul Bhandari.

The other bodies were recovered last month.

The team of four South Koreans and three guides died on the popular Annapurna Circuit Trekking route. Rescuers had spent weeks searching for them, but continuing avalanches and thick layers of snow hampered the operation.

The warm spring weather melted the snow, exposing the bodies on the trial.