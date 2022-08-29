MADRID — Spanish police said Monday they have found the bodies of seven migrants they believe may have drowned while trying to reach Spain in a boat.
The bodies were found between Sunday and Monday in waters in three areas off southeastern Spain, the Civil Guard said in a statement. Police believe the seven were of north African origin. They are investigating if they had been in a boat that was found adrift on Saturday with one migrant alive onboard.
Thousands of migrants from northwest and sub-Saharan African countries try to reach Spain by boat each year. Many die in the attempt.
