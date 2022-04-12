MEXICO CITY — The bodies of five men and one woman were found dumped on a roadside in Mexico's north-central state of Zacatecas, prosecutors said Tuesday.
State prosecutors said the bodies were found in the rural township of Pinos. They did not provide a cause of death or possible motive in the killings.
The town is near the border with the neighboring state of San Luis Potosi, and prosecutors said the victims could have been from that state.
But Zacatecas itself has been the scene of bloody turf battles between the Jalisco and Sinaloa drug cartels.
