BERLIN — The bodies of four people have been found at a house in eastern Germany, police said Tuesday, but there was no immediate word on what events led to their deaths.
The bodies of two men, ages 32 and 72, and two women, ages 34 and 69, were found late Monday evening in the city of Chemnitz, police said. They added that all four lived in the house and investigators believe they all died violent deaths, but they are still looking into exactly what happened.
Police said there is currently no evidence pointing to actions by anyone else.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: How Matt Birk's rant against sex ed convinced me it absolutely belongs in elementary schools
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: How Matt Birk's rant against sex ed convinced me it absolutely belongs in elementary schools
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: How Matt Birk's rant against sex ed convinced me it absolutely belongs in elementary schools
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: How Matt Birk's rant against sex ed convinced me it absolutely belongs in elementary schools
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
Sri Lanka police open fire at protesters; 1 dead, 10 injured
Sri Lankan police opened fire Tuesday at a group of people protesting new fuel price increases, killing one and injuring 10 others, in the first shooting by security forces during weeks of demonstrations over the country's worst economic crisis in decades.
Variety
Feeling blue in today's world? Head for Belgian bluebells!
Nature's beauty is rapturous again this springtime — flaunting its purple haze of bluebells in the woods south of Brussels.
Business
Myanmar military government denies rumors of fuel shortages
Myanmar's military government denied Tuesday that the country is suffering from a shortage of fuel after rumors about low supplies of gasoline and diesel led to panic buying and long queues at service stations in several cities.
World
South Africa launches relief for Durban flooding; 443 dead
Declaring a national state of disaster, South Africa has allocated $67 million to help those hit by floods that have killed at least 443 people in the eastern city of Durban and the surrounding Kwazulu-Natal province.
Business
UK's Boris Johnson faces wrath of lawmakers over partygate
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing British lawmakers on Tuesday for the first time since he was fined by police for attending a birthday party in his office that broke coronavirus lockdown rules.