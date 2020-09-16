GREY CLOUD ISLAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. — The bodies of two of the three victims aboard a single-engine plane that crashed into a quarry lake have been recovered, according to Washington County sheriff's officials.
A pilot and two passengers were onboard the Cessna plane when it went down Sunday in the quarry on Grey Cloud Island near the Mississippi River and Cottage Grove.
The plane left Fleming Field in South St. Paul sometime after 2 p.m. Sunday, officials said. Authorities were notified that the plane was missing Sunday night, said Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry.
The first signs of wreckage were found around 11 p.m. Sunday, Starry said. Divers have been working in water that's 70 feet deep.
