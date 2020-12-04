MORAGA, Calif. — Leemet Bockler went hit 6 of 7 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Tommy Kuhse added a double-double and Saint Mary's defeated Texas Southern 82-70 on Thursday night.
Reserve Quinn Clinton and Kuhse had 15 points apiece for Saint Mary's (4-1), which won its fourth consecutive game. Kuhse also had a career-high 13 assists. Matthias Tass added 14 points.
Michael Weathers had 23 points for the Tigers (1-3). Galen Alexander added 13 points. Karl Nicholas had 12 points.
