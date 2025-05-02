Sports

Bochum draw with Heidenheim leaves both still facing relegation

Bochum and Heidenheim are both staring relegation in the face after the struggling teams drew 0-0 in a tense Bundesliga encounter on Friday.

May 2, 2025 at 8:49PM

HEIDENHEIM, Germany — Bochum and Heidenheim are both staring relegation in the face after the struggling teams drew 0-0 in a tense Bundesliga encounter on Friday.

A defeat would have condemned bottom club Bochum to the drop but a point means it survives at least one more week.

The Ruhr side remained last in the Bundesliga, equal on points with Kiel.

The result was equally frustrating for Heidenheim, which remained third from bottom, four points above Bochum and Kiel, but four behind Hoffenheim, which has a game in hand.

Heidenheim lost goalkeeper Kevin Müller to injury in the 50th minute, when he was taken off on a stretcher after a goalmouth clash with Ibrahima Sissoko.

