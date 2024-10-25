Bobrovsky wins 400th career game, Panthers beat Rangers 3-1 in Eastern Conference Finals rematch

Bobrovsky became the 14th goaltender in NHL history to reach the 400-win milestone. The 36-year-old netminder, in his sixth season with the Panthers, has a career record of 400-226-56 in 15 seasons. Bobrovsky is the fastest goaltender to win 400 games, reaching the milestone in 707 contests. He needs two wins to pass Chris Osgood for 13th on the all-time wins list.