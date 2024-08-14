After Trevor Larnach swung and missed at a changeup to end the seventh inning Wednesday, he chucked his helmet to the ground in frustration.
Twins
Bobby Witt, Paul DeJong homer as Royals edge Twins 4-1 to salvage final game of series
The Twins’ only run off Kansas City starter Cole Ragans came on a Carlos Santana home run.
Kansas City Royals lefthander Cole Ragans had that effect on Twins hitters all afternoon.
Ragans was superb during his seven-inning outing, holding the Twins to five hits and one run, and the Twins couldn’t complete a three-game sweep over their division rival in a 4-1 loss at Target Field.
The Twins finished their seven-game homestand against Cleveland and Kansas City with a 4-3 record. As important as it was for jockeying in the American League Central standings, it was a solid response after the Twins learned about some key injuries. They will likely be without pitcher Joe Ryan for the rest of the season, Brooks Lee went on the injured list, Carlos Correa remained sidelined and Byron Buxton might be headed to the IL because of a hip injury.
Facing Kansas City’s top three starters this week, the Twins offense totaled 14 runs against righthanders Brady Singer and Seth Lugo. Ragans, facing the Twins for the third time this season, looked much more dominant.
Ragans retired the first 11 Twins batters he faced, with only one ball leaving the infield. He finished with eight strikeouts, generating several swings-and-misses with a fastball that reached 99 mph and his changeup. Carlos Santana ended Ragans’ shutout with two outs in the fourth inning when he clobbered a changeup to the second deck in left field for his 16th home run of the season.
The Twins, trailing by one run in the fifth inning, loaded the bases after back-to-back two-out singles from Austin Martin and Manuel Margot. Royce Lewis, who has five career grand slams and homered off Ragans on Opening Day, bounced into an inning-ending groundout.
In the eighth inning, after Ragans exited, the Twins brought the tying run to the plate after Margot and Lewis hit back-to-back singles against lefty reliever Sam Long. The Twins failed to take advantage with a flyout and a groundout.
Louie Varland, who completed his longest major league outing since June 6, 2023, yielded three runs and eight hits across six innings.
He gave up a solo homer to Bobby Witt Jr. in the third inning on a pitch well above the strike zone. Varland missed out on a potential strikeout when he didn’t receive a strike call on a cutter at the top of the strike zone, and Witt drilled the next pitch, a chest-high 97-mph fastball, over the wall in left-center field.
Witt, who added a single in the fifth inning, has more multihit games (20) than strikeouts (18) since June 30, an incredible 36-game stretch.
Royals third baseman Paul DeJong, a trade deadline acquisition from the Chicago White Sox, hit a one-out double in the second inning and scored on a groundout. After the Twins left the bases loaded in the fifth inning, DeJong deposited a fastball past the left-field wall for a 435-foot, solo homer in the sixth inning.
More from Twins
The Twins’ only run off Kansas City starter Cole Ragans came on a Carlos Santana home run.