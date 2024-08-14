Bobby Witt, Paul DeJong homer as Royals edge Twins 4-1 to salvage final game of series

The Twins finished their seven-game homestand against Cleveland and Kansas City with a 4-3 record. As important as it was for jockeying in the American League Central standings, it was a solid response after the Twins learned about some key injuries. They will likely be without pitcher Joe Ryan for the rest of the season, Brooks Lee went on the injured list, Carlos Correa remained sidelined and Byron Buxton might be headed to the IL because of a hip injury.