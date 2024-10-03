Bobby Witt Jr. and the Royals go from 2 late 7-game losing streaks to the AL Division Series

''All we're focused on is right now,'' said first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, who had his surgically repaired right thumb covered as a precaution amid spraying sparkling wine during a boozy visiting clubhouse celebration. ''We're just focused on winning that pitch, and that's what this team does. Losing streaks, winning streaks — it doesn't matter. We just focus on that next pitch. We've done a really good job at it, and we're going to keep trying to do it.''