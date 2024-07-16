Former Vikings cornerback Bobby Bryant will become the 28th member of the team's Ring of Honor when he is inducted Sept. 22 during the game against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium.

He will be the first cornerback in the Ring of Honor. A baseball and football star at the University of South Carolina, Bryant was a seventh-round draft pick by the Vikings in 1967 and played with the team through the 1980 season. He ranks first in Vikings history with 57 combined regular-season and playoff interceptions in his career. He scored four defensive touchdowns, including three interception returns, tying for the franchise lead with safety Harrison Smith. His 161 regular-season games and 128 starts trail only Carl Lee among Vikings corners.

"Bobby overcame the odds as a seventh-round draft pick, going on to play at a high level and with great durability over his career," Vikings owner and President Mark Wilf said in a release. "Off the field he was unwavering in his faith and his commitment to the community. He deserves to be honored as one of the all-time Vikings greats."

Bryant won 11 division titles with the Vikings and started Super Bowl VIII against the Dolphins and Super Bowl XI against the Raiders. He was second-team All-Pro in 1969 and a Pro Bowler in 1975 and '76.

"Bobby played a key role in the team's Super Bowl seasons," Vikings Owner/Chairman Zygi Wilf said. "He was a natural leader that teammates gravitated to, and his knack for making the big play in the biggest games was a driving force in so many Vikings wins over that time. He is worthy of this recognition."

The members of the Vikings Ring of Honor are Fran Tarkenton, Alan Page, Jim Finks, Bud Grant, Paul Krause, Fred Zamberletti, Jim Marshall, Ron Yary, Korey Stringer, Mick Tingelhoff, Carl Eller, Cris Carter, Bill Brown, Jerry Burns, Randall McDaniel, Chuck Foreman, John Randle, Scott Studwell, Chris Doleman, Matt Blair, Joey Browner, Ahmad Rashad, Randy Moss, Dennis Green, Steve Jordan, Kevin Williams and Jared Allen.