Reusse: There’s only one Bob Uecker — forever a baseball funnyman and Milwaukee’s famous ‘cheeser’

A couple of weeks later, the Pohlad family announced the Twins were for sale, and I was able to get Bud Selig on the phone to discuss the dramas that led to the building of Target Field. Selig, the main mover who brought big-league baseball back to Milwaukee in 1970, was the MLB commissioner during the 2001 “contraction” scare tactic. He also lobbied with Minnesota politicians when a stadium bill finally passed in 2006.