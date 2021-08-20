BRAINERD, Minn. — Bob Tasca III topped Funny Car qualifying Friday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.
Tasca had a 3.941-second run at 326.63 mph in a Ford Mustang.
"We came in here trying to run low 3.90s and the speed is good, and we knew we had to really step on it to make the power you need to go out here and run these numbers," Tasca said. "Tomorrow is a whole different ballgame. The temperatures are going to drop and this car is going to have to go out there and run even harder tomorrow. But this is a good way to start the weekend."
Mike Salinas was the fastest in Top Fuel, running a 3.752 at 326.08.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Lynx
Gameday preview: Lynx at Chicago
The Sky scored 105 points against Minnesota in a meeting earlier this season.
Sports
Bucks' Antetokounmpo joins Brewers' ownership group
One month after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA title in half a century, Giannis Antetokounmpo is teaming up with the city's other major pro sports franchise by joining the Milwaukee Brewers' ownership group.
Sports
Perez hits 2 of Royals' 5 homers in 6-2 victory over Cubs
Salvador Perez hit two of Kansas City's five home runs in the Royals' 6-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.
Sports
Browns, Giants have testy joint practice, fight afterward
The Giants planned to hit some golf balls as a team bonding exercise Friday night.
Sports
Bob Tasca III tops NHRA Funny Car qualifying at Brainerd
Bob Tasca III topped Funny Car qualifying Friday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.