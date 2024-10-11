Music

Bob Dylan keeps fans guessing with his recent tweets

After only one post all year, he shouts out to Bob Newhart, a New Orleans restaurant and hockey’s Buffalo Sabres.

By Jon Bream

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 11, 2024 at 1:05PM
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2012, file photo, Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles. The music legend has quietly put concert tickets on sale for a tour in support of last year's album, "Rough and Rowdy Ways." His website bills it as a "World Wide Tour 2021-2024." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Bob Dylan has taken to X with some down-to-earth and enigmatic tweets. (Associated Press/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Bob Dylan is not the most communicative of personalities. Except maybe through his songs, but those always keep fans guessing. In the last few weeks, however, he has been posting tweets on X that are equally down-to-earth and enigmatic. And his comments keep fans guessing.

After tweeting only once in 2024 (to promote a new boxed set in July), Dylan has tweeted four times in the past few weeks to his 439,000 followers.

On Sept. 25, he offered:

View post on X

He isn’t scheduled to visit Frankfort, Ky., this fall but he is performing in Frankfurt, Germany Oct. 16-18. Who is Mary Jo? Maybe she’ll be there. Maybe it’s a code name. Best wishes to her.

On Sept. 30, he posted:

View post on X

That Dylan is a mensch. He often acknowledges the passing of people whose work touched him. But I guess he didn’t monitor the news when he was on tour this summer with Willie Nelson. The great comedian passed away on July 18.

On Oct. 1, he opined:

View post on X

Love the rec and even mentioning the location. The establishment has been around since 1941, the same year Dylan was born. Don’t know if he dined at Dooky’s when he was in the Crescent City on April 1, 2024, at the Saenger Theatre. We know he did deliver Hank Williams’ regional-specific “On the Banks of the Old Pontchartrain” in concert.

Oct. 9, he shared:

View post on X

The NHL teams faced off last Friday and Saturday in Prague. Dylan performed in Prague on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. He waited until Tuesday to post the tweet. Not surprised that the Minnesota bard knows about pro hockey, but which Buffalo player knows about Dylan? He didn’t mention names, but we’re guessing maybe either Jason Zucker or Jordan Greenway, both of whom spent time in Minnesota with the Wild.

Can’t wait to see what Dylan might tweet, if anything, when his European tour lands in Liverpool and at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

