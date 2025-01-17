Music

With a wink, Bob Dylan joins TikTok days before it might be banned

In his posts, the Jokerman indicates he knows what's happening with the popular social media platform.

By Jon Bream

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 17, 2025 at 1:05PM
Bob Dylan, that rabble-rouser, prankster and social media maven, has struck again.

Dylan, who hasn’t been exactly prolific on the social media platform X, posted on TikTok this week for the first time — just as the app might get unplugged in the United States.

On Tuesday, Dylan debuted on TikTok with a 50-second video of photos and concert clips from his career as snippets of his songs “Like a Rolling Stone,” “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and “Hurricane” played in the background. His accounts reads: “Explore the world of Bob Dylan, now on TikTok.”

A U.S. law, signed by President Joe Biden in April, requires TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, to either sell the app by Sunday or face a ban. There is concern that the Chinese government could gain access to data for more than 170 million TikTok users in the United States. Last week, TikTok challenged the law before the Supreme Court; no ruling has been handed down.

Then on Thursday, Dylan, who has quickly gained 40,000 followers on the platform, posted a second video on TikTok: a six-second clip of a 1960s news conference with him saying, “Good God, I must leave right away.”

What’s next? Dylan posting a clip of his 1983 tune “Jokerman” featuring the chorus:

“Jokerman dance to the nightingale tune/ Bird fly high by the light of the moon/ Oh, oh, oh, Jokerman.”

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

