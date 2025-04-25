Bob Baffert is back at the Kentucky Derby with 2 contenders after serving a 3-year suspension

Bob Baffert is back at the Kentucky Derby for the first time in four years, having served his punishment for Medina Spirit's failed drug test and coming to the place where he's won a record-tying six times.
He's settled in at his old Barn 33, the signs boasting of his Churchill Downs triumphs again hanging on the outside wall.
''I'm going to have fun now that everything is behind me,'' Baffert told The Associated Press in an interview this week.
The white-haired trainer will saddle Wood Memorial winner Rodriguez and Citizen Bull, last year's 2-year-old champion, in the Derby on May 3.
''Going back with a live horse is more important to me,'' he said. ''I really feel like this year I have two horses that could be in the top five, top 10.''
Baffert spent the last three years away from the race he values most, relegated to watching on television with family and friends. Taking away some of the sting was the knowledge that he didn't have a horse he believed could have won it those years.
''The Derby is a great experience if you have a horse that's capable and has a chance,'' he said.
He thought he had that horse in 2021, with Medina Spirit crossing the finish line first to give Baffert a record-breaking seventh Derby victory.