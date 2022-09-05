Tap the bookmark to save this article.

BOCA CHITA KEY, Fla. — Four people suffered critical injuries when a boat hit a channel marker near Boca Chita Key and capsized, officials said.

Eleven of the 14 people on the boat were injured in the crash that happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a news release.

The agency sent more than 10 units to the scene and worked alongside Miami-Dade Police marine patrol units, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to clear the scene.

Officials said 14 people were on the boat. Seven suffered minor injuries, fire rescue officials said. There was no additional update on the conditions of the injured.

The critically injured were airlifted to a hospital in Miami.

Boca Chica Key is within Biscayne National Park offshore of Miami-Dade County.