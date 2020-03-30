WASHINGTON — A boat that started doing doughnuts after hitting a wave in the Potomac River tossed the driver overboard.
It happened around noon Sunday near Washington, D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood, WTOP-FM reported.
A passing motorist helped get the man out of the water and brought him to shore, D.C. Fire said in a post on Twitter. The man was not injured.
Authorities were eventually able to get a hold of the empty boat after it continued circling on the waves.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Navy hospital ship set to arrive in NYC harbor
A Navy hospital ship with 1,000 beds is scheduled to arrive Monday morning in New York Harbor to help relieve the coronavirus crisis gripping the city's hospitals.
Coronavirus
Trump extends virus guidelines, braces US for big death toll
President Donald Trump extended restrictive social distancing guidelines through April, bowing to public health experts.
Variety
School shutdowns raise stakes of digital divide for students
Students struggling to get online in a rural South Carolina county received a boost last week with the arrival of six buses equipped with Wi-Fi, some of the hundreds the state has rolled out since schools were closed by the coronavirus outbreak.
National
Trump uses wartime act but GM says it's already moving fast
Twelve days ago, General Motors put hundreds of workers on an urgent project to build breathing machines as hospitals and governors pleaded for more in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
National
The Latest: Tokyo Olympics will open in July 2021
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…