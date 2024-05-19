KINGSTON, Ontario — A speed boat and a fishing boat collided on a lake north of Kingston, Ontario killing three people and injuring five others, Canadian police said.
Ontario Provincial Police said the crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. local time Saturday night in the Bucks Bay area of Bobs Lake.
Two women ages 21 and 22 and a 23-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene, they said.
Five others between the ages of 21 and 44 were transported to a local hospital with a range of injuries.
Police say one boat was described as an open bow fishing style boat and the other as a speed boat.
OPP spokesman Bill Dickson said an investigation was underway but did not provide further details.
