World

Boat carrying migrants capsizes off the coast of the Dominican Republic killing at least 4 people

A boat carrying migrants capsized off the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic killing at least four people, authorities in the Caribbean nation said Saturday, as emergency personnel and the military searched for survivors.

The Associated Press
July 12, 2025 at 7:30PM

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — A boat carrying migrants capsized off the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic killing at least four people, authorities in the Caribbean nation said Saturday, as emergency personnel and the military searched for survivors.

Seventeen people who were rescued, including a girl, received medical attention and were in good health, Juan Salas, director of the country's Civil Defense, said. A survivor reported that about 40 people were on the boat before it capsized.

''That happened close to the coast; it's possible some people swam out,'' said Salas, who estimated the boat sank at a depth of 500 meters (1,640 feet) to 600 meters (1,970 feet). He added that the search was being hampered by strong waves and seabed conditions.

The boat included migrants from Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

The number of illegal journeys to Puerto Rico by sea in Dominican Republic waters has increased significantly in the last few years. The International Organization for Migration documented at least 321 deaths and disappearances of migrants in the Caribbean in 2022, the highest number since 2014.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

More than 70 arrested at UK protests in support of banned group Palestine Action

More than 70 people were arrested Saturday at protests in the U.K. against the Palestine Action group being proscribed a terrorist organization by the British government following a break-in and vandalism at a Royal Air Force base.

World

59 Palestinians in Gaza are killed by Israeli airstrikes or shot dead while seeking aid

card image

World

Islamic State-aligned rebels kill 66 civilians in eastern Congo