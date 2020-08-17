KARACHI, Pakistan — A small boat carrying local tourists capsized on a lake in southern Pakistan on Monday, leaving 10 passengers dead and another three missing, police said.
Usman Tanveer, a local official, said the boat on Keenjhar Lake was overcrowded. He said rescuers are still searching the water.
Such accidents are common in Pakistan, where rickety wooden boats are often used to transport goods and people on rivers and lakes. Most operate without life jackets.
