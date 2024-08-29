Boar's Head plant linked to deadly outbreak broke food safety rules dozens of times, records show

Between Aug. 1, 2023, and Aug. 2, 2024, inspectors found ''heavy discolored meat buildup" and ''meat overspray on walls and large pieces of meat on the floor.'' They also documented flies ''going in and out'' of pickle vats and ''black patches of mold'' on a ceiling. One inspector detailed blood puddled on the floor and ''a rancid smell in the cooler.'' Plant staff were repeatedly notified that they had failed to meet requirements, the documents showed.