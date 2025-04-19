Bo Naylor's 3 hits, 3 RBIs power the Guardians to a 10-7 win over the Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Bo Naylor had a solo home run and two-run double among his three hits and Luis L. Ortiz pitched five innings and beat his former team as the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-7 on Friday night.
Naylor homered leading off the third inning to pull the Guardians into a 1-all tie, and his two-run double sparked a three-run fourth that put Cleveland ahead for good at 5-2. The catcher entered the game hitting .162.
Ortiz (2-2) had eight strikeouts in winning his second straight start. Acquired from the Pirates in a three-way trade with Toronto in December, Ortiz gave up two runs, five hits and three walks.
The Pirates scored three runs in the seventh and two in the ninth before Emmanuel Clase got the last out for his third save in four chances, striking out Jack Suwinski with runners on first and second.
The Guardians had 14 hits, including two each by Steven Kwan, Lane Thomas, Jose Ramirez and Gabriel Arias. Johnkensy Noel and Arias hit consecutive two-run doubles in a four-run seventh that pushed the lead to 10-2.
Oneil Cruz, Bryan Reynolds and Enmanuel Valdez hit home runs for the Pirates. Cruz led off the bottom of the first inning with a homer for a second consecutive game atter connecting against Washington on Thursday.
Reynolds had three hits and two RBIs.
Carmen Mlodzinski (1-3) was tagged for five runs and nine hits in four-plus innings and had no strikeouts.