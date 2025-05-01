Bo Naylor hits 3-run homer, closer Emmanuel Clase gets save in Guardians' 4-2 win over Twins

CLEVELAND — Bo Naylor hit a three-run homer and Luis Ortiz kept Minnesota's hitters off balance and off the scoreboard for 6 1/3 innings, leading the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.
Naylor connected in the seventh inning off reliever Brock Stewart after the Guardians finally scratched out a run against Minnesota starter Pablo López (2-2), who held Cleveland scoreless over the first 6 1/3 innings.
Cade Smith (1-0) struck out the only two batters he faced. Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth — he gave up one run and two hits with a wild pitch — for his fifth save. It was the struggling All-Star closer's first save since April 19.
Brooks Lee homered for the Twins.
Ortiz and López matched zeros over the first six innings before the Guardians got something going in the seventh with José Ramírez starting the rally with a single and stolen base. With one out, Carlos Santana's topper was fielded cleanly by López, but he threw wildly to first allowing Ramírez to score.
Stewart walked Gabriel Arias and struck out Daniel Schneemann before Naylor touched him for his fourth homer and second in two nights.
After giving up a two-out double in the first inning, López retired 14 straight hitters before Angel Martínez doubled in the sixth.
Key moment