Bo Melton's team-first approach has Packers believing he could thrive as a two-way player

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay's Bo Melton still considers himself a wide receiver first and foremost even as he spends part of the Packers' minicamp working out at cornerback.
Melton also isn't about to make any comparisons to Jacksonville Jaguars rookie receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, who proved his credentials as a two-way player while winning the Heisman Trophy at Colorado last season.
But he's more than happy to test himself out in this role.
''It's just something that came up,'' Melton said Wednesday. ''I want to give it a shot. I'm still a wide receiver, so I'm not really transitioning to cornerback, but if it works, it works.''
The 26-year-old Melton started giving cornerback a chance as the Packers opened their minicamp Tuesday, one day after Green Bay released two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander. The idea of testing Melton out on defense actually came up long before that.
Melton said it started shortly after the Packers signed Melton off the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad in December 2022. Melton hasn't played defense since high school — he says he worked out on defense early in his college career at Rutgers before getting assigned to receiver — but the Packers like the tackling ability he has shown on special teams.
''Coach (Matt) LaFleur came up and asked me, ‘Would you ever think about doing it?''' Melton said. ''I was like, ‘If it's going to help the team, I might as well,' you know what I mean? That's my motto since I've been here. I'm a team-first guy.''
The scenario still caught his teammates by surprise.