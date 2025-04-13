Bo Horvat scores, Ilya Sorokin makes 25 saves and Islanders top Devils 1-0

Horvat intercepted an attempted pass by Devils forward Timo Meier and fired a shot past goalie Jacob Markstrom with 57 seconds left in the middle period for his 28th goal this season. The Islanders held on as Sorokin improved to 30-23-6 with his fourth shutout this season and the 22nd of his career. This is the second time the 29-year-old Sorokin has reached the 30-win mark in his five-year NHL career.