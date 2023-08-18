More from Star Tribune
Twins
Neal: Wallner's power runs deep in Minnesota, from Forest Lake to Twins
Matt Wallner's high school baseball coach watched him grow into his 6-4, 220-pound frame before his senior year, and now Tal Gravelle gets to continue to watch Wallner's slugging progress in the stands at Target Field.
Sports
The deadly silence around jockey mental health hits home at Canterbury Park
The suicides this year of Alex Canchari and Avery Whisman were devastating examples of a taboo subject in the horse racing industry. Canterbury Park is fighting to change that.
Vikings
Vikings rookie makes splash on special teams by flashing special speed
NaJee Thompson, an undrafted cornerback from Georgia Southern, is turning his college success in track into a route to the NFL. He's still turning heads with the Vikings.
Vikings
Scoggins: Vikings new defense is a fever dream of blitzes and movement
Watching the scheme from new Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores at training camp was a glimpse into organized chaos. If it will work remains to be seen.
Vikings
Key storylines, matchups to watch in Vikings' second preseason game
The Vikings and Titans play at U.S. Bank Stadium after a week of joint practices. There are plenty of storylines, from the Vikings cornerback situation to quarterback protection.