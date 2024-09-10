BMW braking system recall of 1.5M cars contributes to auto maker's decision to cut back 2024 outlook

BMW's spokesperson says that the company ''has developed a diagnostic software to detect the brake fault before it occurs.'' If a potential brake fault is detected, that should alert the driver with a warning to visit a dealership as soon as possible to get a system replacement free of charge, the spokesperson added. If a malfunction occurs, which BMW says is ''very unlikely,'' the system should also revert to ''safe mode" — which makes sure that brakes work and meet legal standards, but requires drivers to apply more force when using them.