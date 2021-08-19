A bus carrying the well-traveled rock band Blues Traveler was involved in a one-vehicle crash early Thursday in Wilson Township in Winona County.

Lead singer John Popper, 54, was one of three people treated at an area hospital for noncritical injuries. Eight other people were on the bus.

The bus was heading west on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control and entered the center median ditch.

"Thankfully we are all safe and have only sustained minor injuries," Blues Traveler said in a statement. "Our sincere gratitude to the Winona Minnesota Police Department and rescue crew for their help getting us safely off the highway and out of oncoming traffic."

A veteran New Jersey jam band known for the '90s hits "Run-Around" and "Hook," Blues Traveler was headed to Rochester, where it will perform a concert Friday at Mayo Park.

Jon Bream